Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TAC. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC cut TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.

TAC stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.11. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TransAlta by 320.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransAlta by 44.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 797,999 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TransAlta by 16.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

