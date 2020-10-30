Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to “Hold”

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

