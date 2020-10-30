Zacks Investment Research Lowers XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of XOMA opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. XOMA has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 51,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $942,089.12. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 21,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $409,722.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 220,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,639. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

