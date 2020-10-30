Zacks Investment Research Lowers TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get TDK alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. TDK has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Analysts predict that TDK will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.