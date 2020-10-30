Zacks Investment Research Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,130. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 267.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

