Zacks: Brokerages Expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOLY shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Soliton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SOLY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 52.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 57.7% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It is developing a product for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

