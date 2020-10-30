Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Earnings of -$2.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce earnings per share of ($2.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($3.34). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 229.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.64) to ($9.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock worth $3,906,600 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

