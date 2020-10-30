Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.07 Million

Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report sales of $249.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $266.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $978.13 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

