Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.