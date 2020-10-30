Zacks: Analysts Expect Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Plantronics posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NYSE:PLT opened at $18.99 on Friday. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

