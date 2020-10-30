Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

