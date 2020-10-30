Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $70.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3,685.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 202,720 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Yandex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

