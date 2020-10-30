Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
YNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $70.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3,685.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 202,720 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Yandex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
