Xtierra (CVE:XAG) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Xtierra shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 55,192 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

In other Xtierra news, Director Timothy David Gallagher acquired 139,000 shares of Xtierra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$30,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,046,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,550,120.

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

