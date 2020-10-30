XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Up to $1.96

Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.32. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 104,495 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

