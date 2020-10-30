Xponance Inc. Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,914,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,269,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $111.28 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

