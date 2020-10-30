Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 45.3% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,441,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.6% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day moving average is $235.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.32.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

