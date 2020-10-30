Xponance Inc. Takes Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 13.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 245,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 92,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period.

IAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

IAA stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IAA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

