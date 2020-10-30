Xponance Inc. Sells 52,836 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,836 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,296,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after buying an additional 1,208,983 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

