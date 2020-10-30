Xponance Inc. Sells 47,618 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,618 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 491.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

