Xponance Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,090. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

