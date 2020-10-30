Xponance Inc. Sells 31,520 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,520 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,150 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 263,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 342.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $158.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

