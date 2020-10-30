Xponance Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $104,281,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

