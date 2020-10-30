Xponance Inc. Sells 14,964 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 108,168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.