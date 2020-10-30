Xponance Inc. Sells 14,229 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

