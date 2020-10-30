Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after buying an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 48.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 163,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of -196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

