Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,873 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after purchasing an additional 734,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CDW by 836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 426,105 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,763,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,340,000 after acquiring an additional 297,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CDW by 3,061.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 266,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 258,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

