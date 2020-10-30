Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 dropped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

NYSE FLT opened at $219.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.15.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

