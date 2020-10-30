Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its position in Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 459,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 96,020 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,221,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,681,000 after purchasing an additional 192,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.94.

ES opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

