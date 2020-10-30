Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Twilio by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,350,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Twilio by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.74.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $288.58 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

