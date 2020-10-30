Xponance Inc. Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

