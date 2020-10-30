Xponance Inc. Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in IQVIA by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $154.65 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,048 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

