Xponance Inc. Purchases 707 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $921,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.94.

PCTY stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 162.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $196.37.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

