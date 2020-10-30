Xponance Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $330.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.58.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

