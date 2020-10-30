Xponance Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Watsco by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $226.47 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

