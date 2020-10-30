Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,754 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

