Xponance Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Livongo Health by 106.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,432.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $52,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 691,865 shares of company stock worth $86,180,389. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $139.77 on Friday. Livongo Health has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $151.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

