Xponance Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $319.92 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $358.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

