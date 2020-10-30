Xponance Inc. Makes New $827,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $122.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

