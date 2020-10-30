Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $267.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total value of $105,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,903.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,601. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

