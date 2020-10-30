Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,636 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.10 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

