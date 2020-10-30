Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Shares of SLB opened at $14.45 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

