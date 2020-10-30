Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,005 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,598,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

