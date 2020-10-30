Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

