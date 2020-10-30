Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,810.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,320,136 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WORK. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

NYSE:WORK opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

