Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

