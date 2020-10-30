Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,095,000 after purchasing an additional 832,998 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

