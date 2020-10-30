Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.87. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In related news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

