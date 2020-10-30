Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 46.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 190,749 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 575,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,684,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $153.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

