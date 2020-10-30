Xponance Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank grew its stake in NetApp by 1.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

