Xponance Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after buying an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after buying an additional 827,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after buying an additional 376,524 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $145.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

